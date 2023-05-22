Community events are taking place across Bedfordshire next week to celebrate Community Rail Week and encourage more people to travel by rail.

As part of a series of events taking place across the country, The Marston Vale Community Rail Partnership, which covers the Bedford to Bletchley line, will be showcasing its new ‘Rail to Roots’ community gardening and food-growing project to local people;

Volunteers at Woburn Sands Station will be working to improve biodiversity with the help of a local primary school and the Bee Friendly Trust;

Ridgemont Station where the Rail to Roots project is based

There will be a Bedfordshire Brickworks Exhibition at Ridgmont Station Heritage Centre;

and the Beds & Herts Community Rail Partnership will be working with the St Albans South Signal Box Volunteers to host a volunteer recruitment open day, as well as hosting a stall at Bedford Charter Market to raise awareness of local tourist destinations accessible by rail and active travel.

They are some of many activities taking place in the East of England and across Britain during Community Rail Week, May 22 to 28, including youth engagement initiatives, projects celebrating local history, culture, and the arts, and campaigns promoting scenic and sustainable leisure travel, all aiming to connect and empower communities, break down travel barriers, and encourage a greener, healthier transport future.

Community Rail Week, organised by Community Rail Network and sponsored by Rail Delivery Group, shines a light on the year-round work of Britain’s 76 community rail partnerships, which cover 34% of Britain’s railway network, and 1,200 station friends groups made up of more than 10,000 volunteers, who tend to about half (47%) of Britain’s 2,570 stations.

This includes ten community rail partnerships and around 140 station groups covering routes right across the East of England.

Community rail aims to improve travel confidence, increase access to opportunity, tackle social isolation, give communities a voice, and put railways and stations at the heart of community life, while supporting a shift to sustainable, more social forms of travel, including rail.

Jools Townsend, chief executive of Community Rail Network, said: “Community rail partnerships and thousands of ‘station friends’ volunteers the length and breadth of Britain, including many across the East of England, are mobilising en masse, engaging local people and partners to raise awareness about rail travel, and get people enthused about its many benefits.”

Ms Townsend added: “Community Rail Week is all about connecting communities and bringing people together, while supporting and enabling more people to travel sustainably by train and access the opportunities they want. Community rail has an inspiring track record of doing just that: promoting travel confidence and broadening mobility horizons, sometimes with life-changing effects, while giving communities a voice on transport, and putting railways and stations at the heart of community life.”