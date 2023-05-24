News you can trust since 1845
Expect to see works by Turner, Rossetti, Hockney and Blake as The Higgins Bedford celebrates 10 years

It’s a decade since the Cecil Higgins Art Gallery and Bedford Museum merged
By Clare Turner
Published 24th May 2023, 17:27 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 17:27 BST

The Higgins Bedford is celebrating 10 years since its major redevelopment with a new exhibition.

Called We Are Ten – the free event opens on Saturday (May 27) and runs until January 28 next year.

The Higgins Bedford (two-d photography Ltd and Daniel Davies)The Higgins Bedford (two-d photography Ltd and Daniel Davies)
The Higgins Bedford (two-d photography Ltd and Daniel Davies)
It will showcase the favourite artworks of various community groups, organisations and individuals who have worked there over the decade.

Expect to see works by Turner, Rossetti, Hockney, Blake, Burra, Rego, Stannard, Chagall and Bawden.

To mark the anniversary, there’ll also be two free tours available on Wednesday, June 21 – 10 years to the day since The Higgins Bedford first opened its doors.

But be warned, places are limited, so you’ll need to book in advance if you want to bag a spot.

Visit here to book a place

In 2013 The Higgins Bedford opened its doors following an extensive refurbishment which united the Cecil Higgins Art Gallery and Bedford Museum.