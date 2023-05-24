Expect to see works by Turner, Rossetti, Hockney and Blake as The Higgins Bedford celebrates 10 years

It’s a decade since the Cecil Higgins Art Gallery and Bedford Museum merged

The Higgins Bedford is celebrating 10 years since its major redevelopment with a new exhibition.

Called We Are Ten – the free event opens on Saturday (May 27) and runs until January 28 next year.

The Higgins Bedford (two-d photography Ltd and Daniel Davies)

It will showcase the favourite artworks of various community groups, organisations and individuals who have worked there over the decade.

Expect to see works by Turner, Rossetti, Hockney, Blake, Burra, Rego, Stannard, Chagall and Bawden.

To mark the anniversary, there’ll also be two free tours available on Wednesday, June 21 – 10 years to the day since The Higgins Bedford first opened its doors.

But be warned, places are limited, so you’ll need to book in advance if you want to bag a spot.

