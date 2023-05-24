Stuck for something to do with the kids in Bedford this half-term? We're here to help

If you’re struggling for fun things to do this upcoming half-term break, fear not as The Higgins Bedford and our libraries have the solution.
Highlights include:
Storytime Extravaganza: Each library (Bedford, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe and Wootton) has it’s own themed storytime
Artistic Adventures: Hands-on art workshops where children can experiment and create their own masterpieces to take home. Free drop-in craft events are planned at all libraries. The Higgins Bedford has sessions which must be booked and paid for in advance
Time Travelers: Children aged five to 12 can join members of Bedfordshire Geology Group to explore rock formations and make a Jurassic clay trace fossil to take home
Get creative: Free drop-in Lego and craft clubs at all borough libraries
All events at the libraries are free – you can get more info here
But events at The Higgins Bedford need to be booked and paid for in advance – you can get more info here