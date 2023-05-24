News you can trust since 1845
Stuck for something to do with the kids in Bedford this half-term? We're here to help

And most of it is free
By Clare Turner
Published 24th May 2023, 14:28 BST
Updated 24th May 2023, 14:28 BST

If you’re struggling for fun things to do this upcoming half-term break, fear not as The Higgins Bedford and our libraries have the solution.

Highlights include:

Storytime Extravaganza: Each library (Bedford, Bromham, Kempston, Putnoe and Wootton) has it’s own themed storytime

There's a whole host of half-term fun at all borough libraries and The Higgins Bedford
There's a whole host of half-term fun at all borough libraries and The Higgins Bedford
Artistic Adventures: Hands-on art workshops where children can experiment and create their own masterpieces to take home. Free drop-in craft events are planned at all libraries. The Higgins Bedford has sessions which must be booked and paid for in advance

Time Travelers: Children aged five to 12 can join members of Bedfordshire Geology Group to explore rock formations and make a Jurassic clay trace fossil to take home

Get creative: Free drop-in Lego and craft clubs at all borough libraries

All events at the libraries are free – you can get more info here

But events at The Higgins Bedford need to be booked and paid for in advance – you can get more info here

