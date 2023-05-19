Win VIP tickets to see Sting or George Ezra at Bedford Park Concerts this summer

We have a pair of garden tickets for each concert up for grabs

Top musical talent is heading to Bedford Park this summer - and you could win VIP tickets.

The Bedford Times & Citizen has teamed up with Bedford Park Concerts to offer garden tickets to see Sting or George Ezra.

The Garden ticket will allow ticket holders to gain access to the front of the stage, it’s the ultimate dancing zone and all with its own garden bar and premium food options plus much more.

And we have one pair of tickets to give away for each concert.

Sting will be bringing his My Songs World Tour to Bedford Park on Saturday, June 24.

Sting’s ‘My Songs’ concerts are an exuberant and dynamic show featuring his most beloved songs, written throughout the 17-time Grammy Award winner’s illustrious career both with The Police and as a solo artist.

They feature a musical journey taking in hits like Fields of Gold, Shape of my Heart, Roxanne and Demolition Man, and have won acclaim for being a musical treat.

Meanwhile, multi-platinum selling artist George Ezra will be performing on Friday, June 30.

The show has been the fastest selling concert in the history of Bedford Park Concerts – but there's still the chance to get your hands on a pair of garden tickets thanks to our competition.

With three UK No.1 albums under his belt, George has secured his position as one of the UK’s most successful artists of the past decade. Expect a spellbinding, energetic set from the Brit award winning artist packed with smash hit singles – from his UK number 1 single ‘Shotgun to ‘Budapest’, ‘Dance All Over Me, Green Green Grass, Hold My Girl and many more.

Joining George Ezra on stage is rising star Cat Burns, who has been nominated for two Brit Awards this year. Cat Burns is a 21-year-old singer and songwriter who went from busking on the Southbank to mastering Tik Tok in lockdown.

In addition to Cat Burns, Limerick-based 3-piece, Kingfishr will complete the line up in Bedford Park. The band have quickly established themselves as one of the rising prospects in Irish music.

We have one pair of garden tickets to give away for each of these concerts – Sting on June 24 and George Ezra plus support on June 30.

To be in with a chance of getting your hands on them, all you need to do is answer this question:

What was the name of the band fronted by Sting?

Email your answer to [email protected] with the subject line Bedford Park Concerts Competition, including your name, address and phone number. Don’t forget to also include whether you want to be in the running for tickets for Sting or George Ezra.

The closing date for entries will be midnight on June 2, and you will be contacted by Bedford Park Concerts if you are a winner.

Find out more about Bedford Park Concerts online here: https://www.bedfordparkconcerts.co.uk/