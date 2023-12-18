Expect SIX WEEKS of delays outside Bedford Hospital as engineers carry out essential gas repairs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Looks like it will be an unhappy new year for motorists as Cadent engineers begin essential gas mains reinforcement and replacement work.

The work – in Kempston Road, Bedford – will start on Tuesday, January 2 until Monday, February 12 and means one thing and one thing only: road closures.

Kempston Road - from the direction of Cauldwell Street - with Britannia Road to the left

Advertisement

Advertisement

The six-week project involves essential upgrades to around 90 metres of underground pipework on the gas network.

As a result of the work – which has been agreed with Bedford Borough Council – there will lane closures in Kempston Road (opposite Bedford Hospital), Britannia Road, and Cauldwell Street (until the traffic lights at the junction of Prebend Street).

The work also means the bus stop in Kempston Road (opposite Bedford Hospital) will be suspended.

Pete Day, Cadent lead delivery engineer, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and these essential works will mean that we continue to deliver on that promise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We know it’s far from ideal to have any sort of lane closure in place, but we have worked hard with Bedford Borough Council to create a plan that keeps traffic flowing and maintains access for local businesses, the hospital, and residents.

“We would like to thank customers for their patience at this time and we apologise for any inconvenience experienced as we complete this important work.”