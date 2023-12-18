It would be well rubbish if you missed your day

It’s that time of year again when you put your bin out over Christmas and it doesn't get collected.

Don’t be left feeling rubbish as the new bin collection dates for the Christmas period – as well as the calendar for 2024 – is now available online here

Collections that would have been made on Christmas Day will be collected on Saturday, December 23. Collections from December 26 to January 5 will be collected the day after their usual collection day. Collections return to normal from Monday, January 8.

You can now download the new bin collection dates for the Christmas period and the calendar for 2024

Remember, extra recycling can be collected if it is left in a clear sack or cardboard board next to the orange-lidded bin on the day of collection.

Bedford Borough Council will once again be running its real Christmas tree recycling sites this year. These eight collection points allow residents to drop off their real Christmas tree, at any time, for council staff to collect and take them to be recycled, all free of charge.

But don’t forget to remove all decorations and pots or containers from the trees.

The Christmas tree recycling sites are:

You can recycle your Christmas tree at the tidy tip as well as seven other locations in Bedford

Hillgrounds Road, Kempston (opposite the shops near Hartwell Drive)

Jubilee Park, Bedford (opposite North Lodge, Canvin Way)

Milton Ernest Garden Centre, Radwell Road

Mowsbury Park Car Park, Kimbolton Road

Podington Garden Centre

Roxton Garden Centre

Seasons Garden Centre, Wixams/Wilstead

Bedford Household Waste Recycling Centre, Barker’s Lane