Drivers in and around Bedford will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And two of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until November 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Brampton Hut – lane closures for drainage works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Brogborough to Renhold – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until February 24, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 9pm November 28 to 5am November 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Hail Weston to Wyboston – lane closures due to barrier/fence safety repair works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm December 2 to 6am December 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, Marsh Leys – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and erection of diversion route signs on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm December 4 to 5am December 9, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 eastbound, Water End interchange to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal works on behalf of National Highways