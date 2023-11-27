East West Rail is vital to regenerate town centre, says Bedford investor

He says changes between Oxford and Bletchley have already unlocked £23 million for Bletchley, so why not Bedford

An economic champion for the town says East West Rail (EWR) will be a “stimulus” for jobs and opportunity in Bedford.

James Burchell, partner and co-founder of Tellon Capital – which owns the Harpur Centre – says the changes are vital to the town centre’s regeneration and will create jobs and investment opportunities.

He said: “Bedford has a fantastic town centre which is currently being under-utilised. We think East West Rail will provide a stimulus to create a great deal of employment and opportunity, and a much better social and town centre environment that will allow Bedford to thrive as a town.”

He added the changes between Oxford and Bletchley have already unlocked £23 million for Bletchley, so why not Bedford.

“These are the kinds of benefits that EWR will bring that will help revitalise Bedford town centre, attracting much needed investment, improving the local area and providing more jobs for central Bedford.”

The six-track plan has caused much controversy in the town with campaign groups saying it will destroy houses and businesses.

Charles Pither, from Stop The Arc Group (STARC), said: “It means years of sprawling construction work in the heart of the town, and a lifetime of pollution, noise and increased traffic.”

But entrepreneur Mr Burchell – and Bedford Chambers of Commerce – disagree.

The Chambers of Commerce believes the benefits of EWR, including a revamped Bedford Midland station, relocating Bedford St John’s station closer to Bedford Hospital which will improve access for patients, visitors and staff, and a three-fold increase in services on the Marston Vale Line, will be a vital catalyst for boosting our economy.

Justin Richardson, CEO, Bedford Chambers of Commerce, said: “East West Rail will give people in Bedford access to faster and more reliable east-west public transport which will make the town more attractive for business investment and job creation.

