Tom Jones and James announced as headliners for Summer Sessions Music Festival in Bedford Park

The iconic Tom Jones will be belting out his favourite hits next year

Tom Jones. Picture: Cuffe & Taylor, Live Nation

Legendary singer Tom Jones and the iconic band James have been revealed as the latest headliners for Bedford Park’s music festival in 2024.

The 83-year-old music icon will be in the town on July 4 as part of the first-ever Bedford Summer Sessions. He will be joined by iconic band James, with their orchestral collaboration, who will perform on July 6.

The lineup also includes Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Jess Glynne with the event running across two weekends from June 28 until July 7, courtesy of Live Nation, DF Concerts and promoter Cuffe & Taylor.

If you’re ready to belt out “It’s Not Unusual”, “She’s A Lady” or “Sexbomb”, tickets for the festival go on sale this Friday.