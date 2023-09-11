News you can trust since 1845
Expect overnight delays of up to 30 minutes on the A421, Bedford drivers warned

The A1 is also affected
By Marieta Marinova, data reporter
Published 11th Sep 2023, 17:05 BST
Bedford's motorists will have five road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.

Delays should last between 10 to 30 minutes
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that one closure already in place is expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm September 11 to 6am November 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closure for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 8pm September 11 to 5am September 12, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, St Neots bypass roundabout to Tithe Farm roundabout – carriageway closure and diversion route for cutting and planting on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm September 11 to 5am September 14, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Hail Weston – entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm September 14 to 5am September 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston – exit slip road lane closure for electrical works on behalf of National Highways

