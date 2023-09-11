What was he thinking?

Bedfordshire Police have posted an amusing guide for anyone wanted on prison recall.

The advice on social media came after a man was nicked after he shouted at a passing officer.

The droll advice read:

“Hey there! Are you wanted on prison recall?

“Well here’s a quick handy guide to assist you in evading capture...

“Don’t sit in the outside seating area of a bar located in the middle of the town centre having a few beers, then upon seeing a PCSO who knows you’re wanted, bring attention to yourself by shouting at him as he walks past.

End of guide.”