Police post amusing guide after wanted man shouts at passing officer in Bedford

What was he thinking?
By Clare Turner
Published 11th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
Updated 11th Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
Police make the arrest in Bedford town centre (Bedford Community Policing Team)

Bedfordshire Police have posted an amusing guide for anyone wanted on prison recall.

The advice on social media came after a man was nicked after he shouted at a passing officer.

The droll advice read:

“Hey there! Are you wanted on prison recall?

“Well here’s a quick handy guide to assist you in evading capture...

“Don’t sit in the outside seating area of a bar located in the middle of the town centre having a few beers, then upon seeing a PCSO who knows you’re wanted, bring attention to yourself by shouting at him as he walks past.

End of guide.”

Perhaps he should have read it.