Expect overnight delays of up to 30 minutes on A421, Bedford drivers warned

The A1 & M1 are also affected

Drivers in and around Bedford will have eight National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a wait of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until February 24 2024, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until March 8 2024, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, A603 to M1, junction 13 – lane closures due to cutting and planting works on behalf of Ringway

And a further six closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• M1, from 10pm November 7 to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – hard shoulder lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways

• M1, from 10pm November 7 to 5am November 8, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 southbound, junction 13 to junction 12 – hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm November 9 to 6am November 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 southbound, Cardington Cross roundabout exit slip road – lane closure for roundabout works on behalf of Bedford Borough Council

• A1, from 1pm November 11 to 5am November 12, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A45 southbound, Thrapston to Chowns Mill roundabout – carriageway, lane and lay-by closures for renewal works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

• M1, from 10pm November 15 to 5am November 16, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to 13 – lane closure for communications on behalf of National Highways