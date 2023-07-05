Expect months of delays as Paula Radcliffe Way in Bedford closes for resurfacing

The road closures will be 24 hours a day – with the contractor working around the clock

Expect a summer of delays as Paula Radcliffe Way is being closed for resurfacing.

The closure – starting from July 24 until the end of October – will be 24 hours a day, with the contractor working around the clock to complete the work as quickly as possible.

Paula Radcliffe Way

During these closures, traffic will be diverted through Clapham, allowing for the uninterrupted progress of the project.

The resurfacing work will be carried out in two phases. Initially, the southbound carriageway, leading towards Bedford, will be closed until early September.

Then, the northbound carriageway from the Great Ouse roundabout to the Oakley slip road will be closed from the start of September until the end of October.

From Monday (July 10), preparation work will begin with teams clearing out ditches and the drainage system, cutting back vegetation and litter picking.

The lay-bys will also be resurfaced. Streetlights and crash barriers along this stretch of road will be reviewed and any repairs that are needed will take place then.

And if that wasn’t enough – after October – there’ll be more road closures to complete resurfacing between the Oakley slip road and Milton Ernest.

But there’ll be carried out overnight only, from 8pm to 6am, with a diversion route via A45 and A509.