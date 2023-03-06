Three roads will have hold ups of 30 minutes

Bedford's motorists will have FIVE road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Expect delays on the A1 and A428

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A428, from 8pm to 6am until March 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A428 both directions, Wyboston roundabout to Caxton Gibbet roundabout – narrow lanes due to electrical works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm to 6am until March 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A428 both directions, Bradford Road to B1428 – works under narrow lanes, traffic signals and carriageway closure for new roundabout scheme on behalf of Waterman Group

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until March 30, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 southbound, Eaton Socon to Radwell – entry slip closure and lane closures for horticulture cutting and planting on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

And one more closure will begin over the next seven days: