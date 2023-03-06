News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Fly-tipper fined for dumping TV box in Bedford's Rutland Road

Unfortunately for him, he left evidence at the scene

By Clare Turner
6 hours ago
Updated 6th Mar 2023, 3:31pm

A man who dumped packaging from a television in Rutland Road, in Bedford, has paid a Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping.

The council's environmental crime team tracked down the man after finding evidence at the scene.

Read More
Flitwick woman who survived FIVE DVTs shares blood clot symptoms to warn others
Most Popular
The rubbish dumped in Rutland Road
The rubbish dumped in Rutland Road
The rubbish dumped in Rutland Road

And rather than attend an interview with council officers under caution, he elected to pay the Fixed Penalty Notice.

The Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping is £400 which can be reduced to £300 with an early payment discount.

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: "Our enforcement teams work tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities. If you witness an incident of fly-tipping, please report it as soon as you can to give our officers the best chance of catching the perpetrators.

"We also encourage all local residents to help identify individuals who have been caught fly-tipping at www.bedford.gov.uk/caughtoncamera.”

If you see someone fly-tipping on the street, report it here