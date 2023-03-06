Unfortunately for him, he left evidence at the scene

A man who dumped packaging from a television in Rutland Road, in Bedford, has paid a Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping.

The council's environmental crime team tracked down the man after finding evidence at the scene.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The rubbish dumped in Rutland Road

And rather than attend an interview with council officers under caution, he elected to pay the Fixed Penalty Notice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Fixed Penalty Notice for fly-tipping is £400 which can be reduced to £300 with an early payment discount.

Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: "Our enforcement teams work tirelessly to find and prosecute people who are carrying out unlawful activities. If you witness an incident of fly-tipping, please report it as soon as you can to give our officers the best chance of catching the perpetrators.

"We also encourage all local residents to help identify individuals who have been caught fly-tipping at www.bedford.gov.uk/caughtoncamera.”

Advertisement