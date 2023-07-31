Three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 11 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And three of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 and 30 minutes.

You could face waits of between 10 minutes and half an hour

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A421, from 8pm to 5am until August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A45, from 8pm July 31 to 6am August 2, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A45 northbound, Stanwick – ane closures due to maintenance work

• A1, from 8pm August 1 to 6am August 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Water End interchange – exit slip road closure, entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion routes due to horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A421, from 8pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A600 – exit slip closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 8pm August 2 to 5am August 3, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A600 interchange – entry slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm August 3 to 6am August 4, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A603 interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm August 4 to 6am August 5, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, A6 interchange to Marsh Leys interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closure and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm August 14 to 6am August 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A14 both directions, junction 16 to junction 21 – diversion route on behalf of Cambridgeshire County Council

Advertisement

Advertisement