Bedford only beaten by Luton to be named most fertile area in England and Wales

Maybe there’s something in the water

A new study has revealed that when it comes to making babies, Bedford comes out on top.

According to the team at Now Patient we came joint second and were only beaten by our neighbours in Luton.

We’ve got a fertility rate (births per woman) of 2.09, while Luton has 2.23.

209 babies were welcomed by Bedford Hospital in April 2023, including 110 boys and 99 girls.

According to the study, 100% of all new mothers received one-to-one care, with almost 80% of them beginning to breastfeed their newborns. The 11th and 13th were the most popular days for births throughout the month, with 12 babies being born on each day.

Now Patient even made special mention of the Cygnet Wing’s new triage area which was opened in May.

Bedford’s also had the second biggest increase in its fertility rate over the last 20 years.