News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Gran Canaria hit with wildfires - flights now at risk
Body found in search for firefighter missing in English Channel
Randy Meisner: founding member of The Eagles dies aged 77
Prince Harry legal battle with media set set for High Court trial
British rapper who became ISIS killer found dead in prison cell
Sinead O’Connor dead at the age of 56

Bedford only beaten by Luton to be named most fertile area in England and Wales

Maybe there’s something in the water
By Clare Turner
Published 28th Jul 2023, 17:20 BST

A new study has revealed that when it comes to making babies, Bedford comes out on top.

According to the team at Now Patient we came joint second and were only beaten by our neighbours in Luton.

Read More
Adults only: Wrest Park in Bedfordshire gives grown ups the chance to play dress...
A new born baby grasps the thumb of her motherA new born baby grasps the thumb of her mother
A new born baby grasps the thumb of her mother
Most Popular

We’ve got a fertility rate (births per woman) of 2.09, while Luton has 2.23.

209 babies were welcomed by Bedford Hospital in April 2023, including 110 boys and 99 girls.

According to the study, 100% of all new mothers received one-to-one care, with almost 80% of them beginning to breastfeed their newborns. The 11th and 13th were the most popular days for births throughout the month, with 12 babies being born on each day.

Now Patient even made special mention of the Cygnet Wing’s new triage area which was opened in May.

Bedford’s also had the second biggest increase in its fertility rate over the last 20 years.

Ony beaten by Cambridge, we can boast an increase of 29.81% – recording a fertility rate of 1.61 back in 2001, which rose to 2.09 by 2021.

You can read Now Patient’s full UK fertility report here

Related topics:BedfordLutonEnglandWalesCambridge