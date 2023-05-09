News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago Pharmacies to offer prescriptions for 7 new conditions amid GP crisis
42 minutes ago Harry Potter star rushed to hospital with infection
3 hours ago Police cleared by two watchdogs over handling of Nicola Bulley case
5 hours ago GB News in breach of Ofcom rules for second time
5 hours ago The Demon Headmaster’s Terrence Hardiman dies aged 86
7 hours ago Deposit-free mortgage aimed at trapped renters launched for first time

Expect delays on the A421 and A1, Bedford drivers told

They will last up to half an hour

By Will Grimond, data reporter
Published 9th May 2023, 17:20 BST
Updated 9th May 2023, 17:25 BST

Bedford's motorists will have SEVEN road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Read More
Bedford's Midland Road to close so ageing gas pipes can be replaced
Most Popular
Keep an eye out for these road closuresKeep an eye out for these road closures
Keep an eye out for these road closures

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

• A1, from 9pm May 11 to 5am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat roundabout to Tempsford – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for structure/maintenance on behalf of National Highways

A14, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 18 – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm May 15 to 5am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold to A603 Interchange – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for structure/maintenance on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm May 20 to 5am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6, junction – exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm May 20 to 5am May 22, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, Wyboston – exit slip road closures, entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes due to barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of Ringway

Related topics:BedfordA14