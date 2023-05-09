They will last up to half an hour

Bedford's motorists will have SEVEN road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And six of them are expected to cause delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Keep an eye out for these road closures

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until June 2, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until October 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further five closures will begin over the next seven days:

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A1, from 9pm May 11 to 5am May 13, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 southbound, Black Cat roundabout to Tempsford – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for structure/maintenance on behalf of National Highways

• A14, from 8pm May 15 to 6am May 16, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A14 eastbound, junction 18 – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 8pm May 15 to 5am May 20, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 westbound, Renhold to A603 Interchange – carriageway closure, lane closure and diversion route for structure/maintenance on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 8pm May 20 to 5am May 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 eastbound, A6, junction – exit slip road closure, lane closure and diversion route for horticulture (cutting and planting) on behalf of National Highways