Expect delays as ageing gas pipes are replaced in Midland Road.

The upgrade will involve a temporary road closure, with diversions in place.

Midland Road

Engineers from Cadentwill start work on Monday (May 15) – and it will be done in three stages.

Each time Midland Road to be closed in one direction:

Phase 1: Midland Road will be closed from the junction of Costin Street to the junction with Battison Street from Monday (May 15) until Friday, June 23

Phase 2: Midland Road will be closed from the junction of Battison Street to Prebend Street between Monday, June 26 and Friday, July 21

Phase 3: Work will then take place in Midland Road from the junction of Rutland Road and Grafton Road between Monday, July 24 and Friday, September 1

The current metallic gas pipe will be removed and replaced with tough new pipes – during the work the gas supply will stay on.

Pete Day, Cadent lead delivery engineer, said: “We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and these essential works will mean that we continue to deliver on that promise.

“We know it’s far from ideal to have any sort of road closure in place in what is a busy area, but we have worked hard with Bedford Borough Council to create a plan that keeps traffic flowing and maintains access for local businesses and residents.