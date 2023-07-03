Expect delays of up to 30 minutes on A421 and A1, Bedford drivers warned

The M1 is also affected

Bedford's motorists will have eight road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.

And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Expect delays of up to half an hour

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1M both directions, junction 10 to Alconbury – mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9am to 3pm until July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade north roundabout to Sandy roundabout – diversion route for works on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc

• A1, from 9pm to 6am until July 25, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further four closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A421, from 8pm July 3 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Water End interchange – exit and entry slip road closures, lane closures and diversion routes for drainage on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8.30pm July 3 to 5am July 15, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Renhold – mobile lane closure for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 9pm July 12 to 5am July 13, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 northbound, Wyboston – carriageway closure between northbound, exit and northbound, entry slip roads, lane closure and diversion route for carriageway reconstruction/renewal on behalf of National Highways