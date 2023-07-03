News you can trust since 1845
Boy, 8, gets guitar signed by George Ezra at Bedford Park concert

He rushed to the front of the crowd with a cheeky sign
By Clare Turner
Published 3rd Jul 2023, 12:16 BST
Updated 3rd Jul 2023, 12:16 BST

Crowds flocked to a whole host of amazing concerts at Bedford Park this weekend.

We had the mighty Ministry of Sound Classical on Saturday, Scooter on Thursday and George Ezra on Friday.

Phinn Wood with his signed guitarPhinn Wood with his signed guitar
But for one young boy from Bedford, the George Ezra gig was extra special.

Eight-year-old Phinn Wood ran with his family to get a place at the barrier – and it wasn’t just because they wanted a prime slot to listen to their hero.

Oh no – Phinn cheekily held aloft a sign in the hope of getting his guitar signed by George himself.

And, at the end of the evening, his wish came true when his guitar was taken by security guard backstage to be signed.

Phinn and his family - and the signPhinn and his family - and the sign
His mum – who revealed Phinn has sung number one hit Shotgun since he was five – said: “We couldn’t believe our luck when he came to his hometown, we booked tickets the day they were released.

“We got to park at 4.30pm and ran to get the front row. Phineas brought his guitar along at the last minute, just in case George would be so kind to sign it.

“This was Phineas’ first concert and one he’ll never forget.”

The signed guitarThe signed guitar
