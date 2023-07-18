Expect delays for six weeks as gas pipes are replaced north of Bedford

It starts from next week but the gas supply will be maintained

Expect delays of six weeks in Sharnbrook as the final phase of a gas pipe replacement project is due to start.

They’ll be temporary road closures and the work has been planned to coincide with the school summer holidays.

High Street going into Kennell Hill, Sharnbrook

Advertisement

Advertisement

Engineers from Cadent will replace the remaining ageing gas pipes in High Street and Kennell Hill, Sharnbrook – and the work will begin on Monday (July 24).

Pete Day, Cadent lead delivery engineer, said: “First and foremost, I want to thank the residents of Sharnbrook who took the time to come and speak with us during our recent visit to the village and we will be working hard to ensure disruption is kept to a minimum.

“We have a responsibility to make sure every property that uses gas has access to it 24/7, 365 days a year and these essential works will mean that we continue to deliver on that promise.

“We know it is far from ideal to have any sort of road closure in place – but we have worked hard with Bedford Borough Council to create a plan that keeps traffic flowing and maintains access for local businesses and residents during the school summer holidays.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we complete this important work.”