There will also be hold ups on the M1

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.

And one of them is expected to cause major delays – with motorists facing a holdup of at least 30 minutes. Another two will cause moderate delays of between 10 minutes and half an hour.

Drivers in and around Bedford will have 12 National Highways road closures to watch out for this week

Advertisement

Advertisement

The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that four closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:

• A1, from 9am to 3pm until July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Biggleswade north roundabout to Sandy roundabout – diversion route for works on behalf of National Grid Electricity Transmission Plc

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until July 29, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A1 both directions, Buckden to Biggleswade – lane closures and roundabout ring management due to horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway

• A1, from 9pm to 5am until August 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A1 both directions, junction 10 to Black Cat roundabout – carriageway closure and lane closures for central reservation on behalf of National Highways

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 8pm to 6am until December 19, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Marsh Leys interchange – carriageway closures and lane closures for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

And a further eight closures will begin over the next two weeks:

• A1, from 8pm July 17 to 6am July 25, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Black Cat roundabout to Roxton – lane closures with switching due to inspection/survey works on behalf of Ringway

• M1, from 10pm July 17 to 5am July 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – hard shoulder closure and lane closure due to communications works on behalf of Ringway

Advertisement

Advertisement

• M1, from 10pm July 20 to 5am July 21, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M1 northbound, junction 12 to junction 13 – hard shoulder closure for barrier/fence safety repairs on behalf of National Highways

• A421, from 8.30pm July 21 to 5am July 22, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 westbound, Marsh Leys – entry slip road closure and diversion route for sweeping of carriageway on behalf of National Highways

• A1, from 1pm July 22 to 5am July 23, severe delays (more than 30 minutes): A45 southbound, Thrapston to Chowns Mill carriageway – lane and lay-by closures for renewal works, diversion route via National Highways network and local authority network

• A421, from 8pm July 24 to 5am July 26, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, Renhold to Marsh Leys – back-to-back lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway

Advertisement

Advertisement

• A421, from 8pm July 26 to 5am August 9, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A421 both directions, M1, junction 13 to Black Cat roundabout – mobile lane closures due to horticulture (cutting and planting) works on behalf of Ringway