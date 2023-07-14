News you can trust since 1845
VIDEO: Watch police in drugs bust at Bedford's Conduit Road following tip-off from the public

Officers have also secured a THREE-MONTH closure order
By Clare Turner
Published 14th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2023, 14:19 BST

Police were out in force in Conduit Road, Bedford, following tip-offs from the public.

Not only did they carry out a drugs bust – but they also secured a three-month closure order on the property which was causing huge issues to neighbours.

In a post on social media following the raid, PC Ian Mundy said: "That [the drugs bust] follows numerous pieces of information that we have received from local residents in the community that have directed us to an issue at this location.

The drugs bust at Conduit Road, BedfordThe drugs bust at Conduit Road, Bedford
"We've responded to that useful information and actioned that warrant."

Community Sergeant Phil Boyd added: “A huge thank you to our community who provided us with this information. Obviously CCTV are brilliant in this area in Bedford, giving us that information, those images of people that we can then identify.

"But our public are the ones who give us all that information - our biggest partner, our best partner."