VIDEO: Watch police in drugs bust at Bedford's Conduit Road following tip-off from the public

Police were out in force in Conduit Road, Bedford, following tip-offs from the public.

Not only did they carry out a drugs bust – but they also secured a three-month closure order on the property which was causing huge issues to neighbours.

In a post on social media following the raid, PC Ian Mundy said: "That [the drugs bust] follows numerous pieces of information that we have received from local residents in the community that have directed us to an issue at this location.

The drugs bust at Conduit Road, Bedford

"We've responded to that useful information and actioned that warrant."

Community Sergeant Phil Boyd added: “A huge thank you to our community who provided us with this information. Obviously CCTV are brilliant in this area in Bedford, giving us that information, those images of people that we can then identify.