Everyone accounted for after flat fire in Bedford's Redwood Grove

There was a cooking fire

By Clare Turner
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 22nd Nov 2022, 4:39pm

Fire crews from Bedford and Kempston are currently at a flat in Redwood Grove, Bedford.

Earlier today (Tuesday) there was a cooking fire in the building.

With the street’s fatal explosion just shy of five months ago, thankfully, this fire is already out and everyone has been accounted for.

Redwood Grove filer

Earlier today, Bedford Today revealed how one resident home whose home was destroyed in the Redwood Grove explosion in July believes the site was looted after the blast

