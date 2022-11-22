Everyone accounted for after flat fire in Bedford's Redwood Grove
There was a cooking fire
By Clare Turner
36 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
22nd Nov 2022, 4:39pm
Earlier today (Tuesday) there was a cooking fire in the building.
With the street’s fatal explosion just shy of five months ago, thankfully, this fire is already out and everyone has been accounted for.
