Emergency hospital admissions for respiratory diseases rising in Bedfordshire

Emergency hospital admissions for respiratory diseases are rising across Bedfordshire according to NHS England.

Figures show there were 15,325 emergency hospital admissions for respiratory diseases across the Bedfordshire, Luton and Milton Keynes Integrated Care Board area during 2023-2024, an increase of six per cent from 14,390 the previous year.

This means there were 1,504 admissions per 100,000 people in the area, above the 1,428 per 100,000 rate nationally.

Across the UK there were 854,922 Accident and Emergency admissions for respiratory disease during 2023-2024, up eight per cent from 790,241 the year before.

Respiratory diseases are the third biggest cause of deaths in England, and include asthma, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and lung cancer, and are often linked to smoking, air pollution and exposure to hazardous materials such as asbestos.

The figures also showed regional disparities in the admissions rates - with 1,974 emergency hospital admissions per 100,000 people in the north east of England, compared to 970 per 100,000 people in north central London.

Dr Richard Russell, chair of the British Thoracic Society, warned respiratory disease was a "major" cause of hospital admissions.

He explained inequality and deprivation are driving the increasing number of admissions, adding poorer communities are most at risk of suffering from respiratory conditions.

He called for respiratory disease to be acknowledged as "one of the biggest problems facing this country" and for more resources to prevent admissions, improve treatment and increase research.

A Department for Health and Social Care spokesperson said the Government is investing £1.5 billion on new surgical hubs and artificial intelligence scanners to improve diagnostic services, including for lung diseases, to prevent emergency admissions.

They added: "Through our Plan for Change to cut waiting lists, we have now exceeded our pledge to deliver an additional two million appointments, tests and operations, having delivered 3.6 million more since July 2024.

"We are taking firm action to tackle the harms of smoking, which is the leading risk factor of lung cancer.

"The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is the biggest public health intervention in a generation and will put us on track towards a smoke-free UK."

