Eating out in Bedford or buying a takeaway? Check out the latest hygiene scores

Whether dining out - or indeed in - you certainly need to think about the establishment's hygiene rating.

There's nothing worse than feeling really rotten after a meal you've paid for - so at Bedford Today, we are to help, thanks to the Food Standards Agency

Back in November, we revealed the latest hygiene ratings - but there's been a whole lot more since then.

How did your favourite rate?

So, put your feet up and we'll give you the latest places to avoid - and the ones that definitely cut the mustard.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

RATED 5

FatCap Smokehouse at 15 Castle Lane, Bedford - rated on October 28

Bar & Bistro @ Wixams at Wixams Retirement Village, Bedford Road, Wixams - rated on October 14

Club Towers at Towers Health & Racquets Club, Clapham Road, Bedford - rated on September 27

Bedford Rowing Club at Duckmill Lane, Bedford - rated on October 21

Astons at 32 High Street, Bedford - rated on October 20

Three Tuns at The Three Tuns, 57 Main Road, Biddenham - rated on September 23

Subway at Pod A, London Road, Bedford - rated on October 28

Jemz Caribbean Take Away at 76 Ampthill Road, Bedford - rated on October 22

Harrowden Fisheries at 2 Harrowden Lane, Bedford - rated on October 14

Mo's Fish & Grill at Unit 4, Anglia Way, Great Denham - rated on October 12

Churchill Catering Ltd at Harrold And Odell Country Park, Odell Road, Harrold - rated on November 18

Pavilion Trading Company at The Pavilion At The Park, Park Avenue, Bedford - rated on November 18

Poppins Restaurant at 84 High Street, Bedford - rated on November 4

Caffe Pausa at Dunelm at 4 London Road, Bedford - rated on November 1

Sporting Targets Ltd at Knotting Lane, Riseley - rated on November 8

The Three Compasses at Three Compasses, High Street, Upper Dean - rated on November 6

Crown Inn at The Crown Inn, Green End, Little Staughton - rated on October 29

Bedford Grazing Co at Milton Ernest - rated on October 29

RATED 4

Restaurant at The Three Tuns at The Three Tuns, 57 Main Road, Biddenham - rated on September 23

Kings Arms PH at The Kings Arms, 24 St Mary's Street, Bedford - rated on October 14

Al Jannat at 103 Midland Road, Bedford - rated on October 8

The Bedford Arms, at 57 High Street, Oakley - rated on October 19.

Little Acorn Cafe, at The Royal Oak, 33 High Street, Roxton - rated on October 19.

Zenith Catering Ltd, at Bca Fleet Solutions Ltd, Thurleigh Airfield Business Park, Thurleigh - rated on October 27

The Chip Shop, at 91c Mile Road, Bedford - rated on October 28

Thali & Tandoor, at 28 Castle Lane, Bedford - rated on October 29

Red Lion at Bedford Road, Wilstead - rated on November 1

Oriental Chef at 10b St Johns Street, Kempston - rated on November 1

Vijays Coriander takeaway at 90 Tavistock Street, Bedford - rated on November 11

RATED 3

Spicy Grill at 101a Midland Road, Bedford - rated on August 25

Desi Grill, at Unit 1, 124 Ampthill Road, Bedford - rated on October 28

Peri Peri & Pizza, at 3 The Broadway, Bedford - rated on October 29

Gunns Bakery, at 51 High Street, Bedford - rated on November 6

Sapori del sud, at 108 Castle Road, Bedford - rated on November 11

RATED 2

Harrold Green Fish Bar at 45 High Street, Harrold - rated on October 7

Food Top Chinese, at 81 Williamson Road, Kempston - rated on November 6

RATED 1

Baja at 17 Castle Lane, Bedford - rated on September 30