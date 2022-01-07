Eating out in Bedford or buying a takeaway? Check out the latest hygiene scores
There's plenty of them
Whether dining out - or indeed in - you certainly need to think about the establishment's hygiene rating.
There's nothing worse than feeling really rotten after a meal you've paid for - so at Bedford Today, we are to help, thanks to the Food Standards Agency
Back in November, we revealed the latest hygiene ratings - but there's been a whole lot more since then.
So, put your feet up and we'll give you the latest places to avoid - and the ones that definitely cut the mustard.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
RATED 5
FatCap Smokehouse at 15 Castle Lane, Bedford - rated on October 28
Bar & Bistro @ Wixams at Wixams Retirement Village, Bedford Road, Wixams - rated on October 14
Club Towers at Towers Health & Racquets Club, Clapham Road, Bedford - rated on September 27
Bedford Rowing Club at Duckmill Lane, Bedford - rated on October 21
Astons at 32 High Street, Bedford - rated on October 20
Three Tuns at The Three Tuns, 57 Main Road, Biddenham - rated on September 23
Subway at Pod A, London Road, Bedford - rated on October 28
Jemz Caribbean Take Away at 76 Ampthill Road, Bedford - rated on October 22
Harrowden Fisheries at 2 Harrowden Lane, Bedford - rated on October 14
Mo's Fish & Grill at Unit 4, Anglia Way, Great Denham - rated on October 12
Churchill Catering Ltd at Harrold And Odell Country Park, Odell Road, Harrold - rated on November 18
Pavilion Trading Company at The Pavilion At The Park, Park Avenue, Bedford - rated on November 18
Poppins Restaurant at 84 High Street, Bedford - rated on November 4
Caffe Pausa at Dunelm at 4 London Road, Bedford - rated on November 1
Sporting Targets Ltd at Knotting Lane, Riseley - rated on November 8
The Three Compasses at Three Compasses, High Street, Upper Dean - rated on November 6
Crown Inn at The Crown Inn, Green End, Little Staughton - rated on October 29
Bedford Grazing Co at Milton Ernest - rated on October 29
RATED 4
Restaurant at The Three Tuns at The Three Tuns, 57 Main Road, Biddenham - rated on September 23
Kings Arms PH at The Kings Arms, 24 St Mary's Street, Bedford - rated on October 14
Al Jannat at 103 Midland Road, Bedford - rated on October 8
The Bedford Arms, at 57 High Street, Oakley - rated on October 19.
Little Acorn Cafe, at The Royal Oak, 33 High Street, Roxton - rated on October 19.
Zenith Catering Ltd, at Bca Fleet Solutions Ltd, Thurleigh Airfield Business Park, Thurleigh - rated on October 27
The Chip Shop, at 91c Mile Road, Bedford - rated on October 28
Thali & Tandoor, at 28 Castle Lane, Bedford - rated on October 29
Red Lion at Bedford Road, Wilstead - rated on November 1
Oriental Chef at 10b St Johns Street, Kempston - rated on November 1
Vijays Coriander takeaway at 90 Tavistock Street, Bedford - rated on November 11
RATED 3
Spicy Grill at 101a Midland Road, Bedford - rated on August 25
Desi Grill, at Unit 1, 124 Ampthill Road, Bedford - rated on October 28
Peri Peri & Pizza, at 3 The Broadway, Bedford - rated on October 29
Gunns Bakery, at 51 High Street, Bedford - rated on November 6
Sapori del sud, at 108 Castle Road, Bedford - rated on November 11
RATED 2
Harrold Green Fish Bar at 45 High Street, Harrold - rated on October 7
Food Top Chinese, at 81 Williamson Road, Kempston - rated on November 6
RATED 1
Baja at 17 Castle Lane, Bedford - rated on September 30
Fox & Hounds at The Fox And Hounds, 178 Goldington Road, Bedford - rated on October 8