How did your favourite restaurant, bar or cafe rate?

Eating out in Bedford? Here's the latest food hygiene ratings

Check out the scores on the doors before tucking in

By Clare Turner
Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:35 pm
Updated Friday, 12th November 2021, 4:54 pm

Whether dining out at a restaurant - or indeed dining in with a cheeky takeaway - do you ever give much thought to the hygiene rating?

Probably not - let's face it, most of us just look at the menu selection, price and if we're in a restaurant, maybe the decor.

But it's probably something we should give some serious thought to - and thanks to the Food Standards Agency's website we can.

Local authorities carry out the inspections - and even continued to do so during the pandemic.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So, to save you the hassle, here we list the latest restaurants, pubs and cafes inspected between August and October.

1. Tasty Tuck - rated 3

This popular chippy in Tavistock Street, Bedford; rated 3 on September 14

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

2. The Cappuccino Bar - rated 4

This cafe in Newnham Street, Bedford, was given a score of 4 after an assessment on September 30

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

3. Seasons Restaurant - rated 4

This restaurant at Seasons Garden Centre in Bedford Road, Wilstead, was handed a new 4 out of 5 food hygiene rating on September 7

Photo: Google

Photo Sales

4. Priory Marina Beefeater Restaurant - rated 5

This restaurant in Barkers Lane, Bedford, was rated 5 out of 5 on October 1

Photo: Google

Photo Sales
Bedford
Next Page
Page 1 of 5