Eating out in Bedford? Here's the latest food hygiene ratings

Whether dining out at a restaurant - or indeed dining in with a cheeky takeaway - do you ever give much thought to the hygiene rating?

Probably not - let's face it, most of us just look at the menu selection, price and if we're in a restaurant, maybe the decor.

But it's probably something we should give some serious thought to - and thanks to the Food Standards Agency's website we can.

Local authorities carry out the inspections - and even continued to do so during the pandemic.

Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary

0 – urgent improvement is required

So, to save you the hassle, here we list the latest restaurants, pubs and cafes inspected between August and October.

1. Tasty Tuck - rated 3 This popular chippy in Tavistock Street, Bedford; rated 3 on September 14

2. The Cappuccino Bar - rated 4 This cafe in Newnham Street, Bedford, was given a score of 4 after an assessment on September 30

3. Seasons Restaurant - rated 4 This restaurant at Seasons Garden Centre in Bedford Road, Wilstead, was handed a new 4 out of 5 food hygiene rating on September 7

4. Priory Marina Beefeater Restaurant - rated 5 This restaurant in Barkers Lane, Bedford, was rated 5 out of 5 on October 1