Eating out in Bedford? Here's the latest food hygiene ratings

Whether dining out at a restaurant - or indeed dining in with a cheeky takeaway - do you ever give much thought to the hygiene rating?
Probably not - let's face it, most of us just look at the menu selection, price and if we're in a restaurant, maybe the decor.
But it's probably something we should give some serious thought to - and thanks to the Food Standards Agency's website we can.
Local authorities carry out the inspections - and even continued to do so during the pandemic.
Businesses are given a rating from 0 to 5 - and here's exactly what they mean:
5 – hygiene standards are very good
4 – hygiene standards are good
3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory
2 – some improvement is necessary
1 – major improvement is necessary
0 – urgent improvement is required
So, to save you the hassle, here we list the latest restaurants, pubs and cafes inspected between August and October.