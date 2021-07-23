Drivers and riders wanted as Deliveroo launches in Flitwick

Deliveroo is on the look-out for delivery drivers and riders in Flitwick as the service launches next month.

The food delivery company is hoping to sign-up new riders to deliver food from restaurants and grocery retailers across the town to customers.

The company is promising flexible work and says it's a great opportunity for people who have other commitments, such as existing work or students who are looking for work to fit around study.

Deliveroo is recruiting

Deliveroo offers all riders free medical insurance as well as other perks, such as free training courses for riders and their families.

Harrison Foster, Deliveroo’s UK regional director, said: “We’ve seen a huge demand for Deliveroo in Flitwick and we’re excited to be launching next month. We’re really excited to be creating new work opportunities for local people.

“The team is looking for people with passion, drive and great customer service who are seeking the added benefit of flexible work amongst other perks."