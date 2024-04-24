An artist's impression of how Midland Road could look (Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)

Let’s face it, Midland Road is an eyesore – but the council is planning to change all that.

Two years ago, Bedford Borough Council hosted a public drop-in session to get your views on a £5 million revamp in the hope of making Midland Road Bedford’s Second High Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...