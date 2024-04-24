Do you think Bedford's Midland Road can look like this?
There’s an info stall where you can see for yourself
Let’s face it, Midland Road is an eyesore – but the council is planning to change all that.
Two years ago, Bedford Borough Council hosted a public drop-in session to get your views on a £5 million revamp in the hope of making Midland Road Bedford’s Second High Street.
So if you’re in town this lunchtime – 12.30pm to 2.30pm today (Wednesday) – pop along to number 117 at the junction with Alexandra Road. There’ll be an info stall and you can learn more about the planned improvements.