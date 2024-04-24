Do you think Bedford's Midland Road can look like this?

There’s an info stall where you can see for yourself
By Clare Turner
Published 24th Apr 2024, 12:05 BST
An artist's impression of how Midland Road could look (Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)An artist's impression of how Midland Road could look (Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)
An artist's impression of how Midland Road could look (Bedford Borough Council/@BedfordTweets)

Let’s face it, Midland Road is an eyesore – but the council is planning to change all that.

Two years ago, Bedford Borough Council hosted a public drop-in session to get your views on a £5 million revamp in the hope of making Midland Road Bedford’s Second High Street.

So if you’re in town this lunchtime – 12.30pm to 2.30pm today (Wednesday) – pop along to number 117 at the junction with Alexandra Road. There’ll be an info stall and you can learn more about the planned improvements.

