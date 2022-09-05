Have your say on £5m Midland Road revamp in Bedford
It’s hoped it will become ‘Bedford’s Second High Street’
What do you think would improve Bedford's Midland Road?
Well, the council wants to hear your views after being given millions to revamp the street.
It’s hosting a public drop-in session on Wednesday (September 7) between 6.30-9pm at Rutland Road Hall, Rutland Road.
Most Popular
-
1
Police swoop after spotting drug deal in progress at a Bedford car park
-
2
Fatal Redwood Grove explosion in Bedford was deliberately caused by victim police believe
-
3
More than a dozen officers dismissed from Bedfordshire Police in five years
-
4
Bedford teacher recreates scenes from Spielberg's The Terminal while stuck in airport for 7 hours
-
5
Suspected brothel in Tavistock Street closed - and one person arrested
Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: “Bedford has been awarded over £22 million as part of its Town Deal and is looking to invest £5 million for Midland Road.
“The Midland Road regeneration projects include investment to transform this key gateway from the railway station into the town centre.
"We want to create a vibrant corridor by investing in both the walking route and the visual impression, with improvements to individual businesses’ shopfronts.”
Samantha Laycock, Bedford Town Deal Board chair, added: “The plans offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to utilise millions of pounds of funding investment for Midland Road and for it to become ‘Bedford’s Second High Street’.”