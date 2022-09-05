News you can trust since 1845

Have your say on £5m Midland Road revamp in Bedford

It’s hoped it will become ‘Bedford’s Second High Street’

By Clare Turner
Monday, 5th September 2022, 12:30 pm

What do you think would improve Bedford's Midland Road?

Well, the council wants to hear your views after being given millions to revamp the street.

It’s hosting a public drop-in session on Wednesday (September 7) between 6.30-9pm at Rutland Road Hall, Rutland Road.

Midland Road

Midland Road revamp on the cards for Bedford after council awarded £22.6m

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: “Bedford has been awarded over £22 million as part of its Town Deal and is looking to invest £5 million for Midland Road.

“The Midland Road regeneration projects include investment to transform this key gateway from the railway station into the town centre.

"We want to create a vibrant corridor by investing in both the walking route and the visual impression, with improvements to individual businesses’ shopfronts.”

Samantha Laycock, Bedford Town Deal Board chair, added: “The plans offer a once-in-a-generation opportunity to utilise millions of pounds of funding investment for Midland Road and for it to become ‘Bedford’s Second High Street’.”

