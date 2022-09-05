Have your say on £5m Midland Road revamp in Bedford

What do you think would improve Bedford's Midland Road?

Well, the council wants to hear your views after being given millions to revamp the street.

It’s hosting a public drop-in session on Wednesday (September 7) between 6.30-9pm at Rutland Road Hall, Rutland Road.

Midland Road

Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: “Bedford has been awarded over £22 million as part of its Town Deal and is looking to invest £5 million for Midland Road.

“The Midland Road regeneration projects include investment to transform this key gateway from the railway station into the town centre.

"We want to create a vibrant corridor by investing in both the walking route and the visual impression, with improvements to individual businesses’ shopfronts.”