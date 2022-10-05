Day Nursery for pre-schoolers in Bedford wins top environmental award

Lavenders Day Nursery is celebrating a prestigious ‘Green Flag’ award with distinction – two years after first receiving the award as part of an international Eco-Schools scheme.

The accolade, which is the highest achievement in the programme, has been awarded to the Ofsted-rated ‘Outstanding’ nursery in Bushmead Avenue, Bedford, following a sustained environmental project.

This has involved children of all ages, from babies using recycled shredder paper for sensory activities, to older children creating bug hotels for insect observations and growing vegetables which are then used in meals by nursery chefs.

Activities, which also include crafting with natural and recycled materials, are designed to promote the development of personal, social and emotional life skills as well as introducing the children to basic maths, science and environmental messages.

The nursery was recognised for its passionate eco-committee, consisting of children and staff Karolina Rajkowska, Angie O’Boyle, Rachel Strangwick and Heather Bull, who drive forward ideas for change.

Lavenders quality manager, Oli Baucutt, said the award was the result of years of continuous dedication by staff and children, working together in the programme, which involves millions of children across 70 countries.

“We aim to give children the best possible future here at Lavenders and looking after the environment plays a huge part in that. The respect and care the children have for the nature around them is inspiring to see and bodes well for their adult lives”, he explained.