A Kempston school is raising money for British-Ukrainian Aid by having its teachers take part in a 1,444-mile virtual cycle.

Daubeney Academy will use its school reception to host the challenge next week, and wants to raise £1,000 for the humanitarian organisation.

The school will also be encouraging youngsters to get active, by taking part in National School Sport Week from Monday (June 20).

The campaign by Youth Sport Trust, which is being backed by Daubeney Academy, hopes to encourage every child to take part in school sports days this summer.

A survey by the Youth Sport Trust found that 91% of primary and 63% of secondary pupils said being active helps them learn, but school sports and PE are still not valued and are often the first to be squeezed from curriculums.

Lucy Moyster Head of PE and Character Education at Daubeney Academy said: “National School Sports Week is a fantastic opportunity for our school to be active, come together and find a sense of belonging through movement and sport.”

Alison Oliver MBE, Chief Executive of the Youth Sport Trust, said: “With the help of Daubeney Academy we hope our annual awareness campaign will be a moment in time to help all children to find a place to belong and connect through the power of play and sport.”

Those who sign up to the National School Sport Week will receive free resources from the Youth Sport Trust.