Bedford woman joins Love Island’s Amber Gill in charity trek across Jordanian desert

Kim Barnes of Bedford pushed herself to the limit, battling soaring temperatures and climbing rocky mountains, to raise money for charity supporting women with cervical cancer.

She joined Love Island star Amber Gill as well as other women – many who have had cervical cancer – to trek 75km across the Jordanian desert to boost the coffers for Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust

And so far, Kim has raised an incredible £3,000.

The group of women spent five days trekking and camping, taking between seven and nine hours a day in up to 40C (104F) heat

She said: “This was possibly the hardest thing I have ever done. Temperatures reached 40C (104F) one day and we were climbing up rocky mountains and scrambling down paths.

"I really pushed myself to my limit and am so thankful to everyone who supported me by donating, you really helped me get through this.”

The charity provides support for others, answering questions and helping women feel less isolated and scared once they are diagnosed.

Kim added: “I have heard about the great things the charity does and wanted to challenge myself when I hit 40 so I thought why not apply and help the charity whilst achieving a personal goal.

"The ladies and gentlemen I met were all real-life superheroes who had their own reasons for doing the trek but were all amazing and achieved so much I am so proud of everyone.

"I gained confidence and strength but most importantly I gained friends with whom I share an experience I will never forget.”

The group of women spent five days trekking and camping, taking between seven and nine hours a day in up to 40C (104F) heat. They climbed 3,000 metres – ending up in UNESCO world heritage site Petra.

Samantha Dixon, CEO of Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust, said: “We are so thankful to Kim for taking on this incredible challenge. Trekking in the desert is a huge undertaking and the funds raised will go towards ensuring that Jo’s Cervical Cancer Trust can continue to offer vital support and information so that nobody has to face a cervical cancer diagnosis alone.”

Kim is still fundraising. You can donate through her Go Fund Me page