The MP for Mid Bedfordshire – Alistair Strathern – is calling for the speed limit in Brogborough’s Bedford Road to be cut to 30mph.

The move comes after the death of 80-year-old David Patterson last Tuesday (January 16) following a collision between a car and pedestrian.

Brogborough Parish Council has been campaigning for the current 40mph speed limit to be brought down to 30mph limit for 40 years and Mr Strathern met with them last week – and agreed now was the time for action.

Bedford Road in Brogborough

In a letter to the Central Bedfordshire Council’s director of Places and Communities, Mr Strathern has asked the council to urgently review the safety measures on Bedford Road, and suggested reducing the speed limit.

The Labour MP said: "I'd like to offer my sincerest condolences to David Patterson's family after this tragic incident last week. Bedford Road has been too dangerous for too long. Families in Brogborough should be able to feel safe getting around their community. Residents have been waiting for action for long enough. The council needs to listen to residents in Brogborough and take swift action to lower the speed limit on Bedford Road to 30mph.”