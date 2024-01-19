Family pays tribute to ‘loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather’ killed in Brogborough collision

David Patterson. Image supplied by Bedfordshire Police

The family of an 80-year-old man who was killed in a collision on Tuesday has paid tribute to him.

David Patterson, from Brogborough, was crossing Bedford Road just before 7.30am on January 16 when he was hit by a black Nissan Qashqai.

Emergency services attended but Mr Patterson was pronounced dead at the scene.

Paying tribute, his family said: “David was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the life and soul of the party and was loved by everyone that he met. He was a gentleman. The world will be a sadder place without him.”

Officers investigating the incident are still appealing for witnesses.

Detective Sergeant Craig Wheeler from Bedfordshire, Cambridgshire and Hertfordshire’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit said: “We are committed to doing everything possible to determine the circumstances that led to this tragic incident.

“We urge anyone who was in the area at the time and may have information or dashcam footage that could assist our investigation to get in touch.”