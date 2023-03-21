News you can trust since 1845
Council gives £20k to minibus service in the north of Bedford

It’s due to be delivered in July

By Clare Turner
Published 21st Mar 2023, 10:46 GMT
Updated 21st Mar 2023, 10:47 GMT

Bedford Borough Council has awarded £20,000 to The Villager Minibus Service to help replace its old bus which had become too expensive to run.

The new bus – which will serve villages across the north of the borough – will have greater accessibility due to a lower floor and is due to be delivered in July.

The new villager minibus will have a lower floor for easier access
Bedford mayor, Dave Hodgson, said: “We are happy these funds are already making a positive impact on the lives of Bedford Borough residents.

“This Local Transport Fund funding is being targeted where it can make the most difference, supporting public transport provision in Bedford borough.”

The Villager Minibus (Sharnbrook) Ltd is a non-profit making organisation registered under the Cooperative and Community Benefit Societies Act 2014. It is run and operated by volunteers.

They operate one bus, adapted for easy access. Anyone can use the service and bus passes are accepted on all routes.

Visit here to see the timetable

If you want to get a bus pass – visit here

