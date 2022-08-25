Cost of living crisis survey reveals Bedford people sitting in the dark or skipping meals to save money

Responses to a Cost of Living Survey paint a depressing picture, with some Bedford residents revealing they are spending evenings sitting in the dark or can no longer afford to cook hot food.

The Liberal Democrat survey reveals that many people have already made dramatic changes to their lives – including selling their vehicles and buying less food, or even skipping meals to make sure children or older relatives had enough.

One elderly man explained: “We no longer have cooked meals but live on sandwiches instead. We also cut down as much as possible on energy use such as using the central heating but, as I am 80 years old and my wife is 86, we do need some heating more than we did a few years ago.”

A small selection of essential items sits in a shopping trolley as the cost of living continues to spiral (Photo illustration by Christopher Furlong/Getty Images)

Another said that some days they ate only “cereal or toast”.

One response said: “We shop less and even less treats for the kids, fruit is going up which will make getting fruit into kids harder, the cost of clothing the kids has gone up. And the odd few days out in the year we once did will no longer be able to do.

"I feel families are being hit the hardest and I worry about families in the winter when we end up choosing between keeping warm or eating – although there's not much choice except debt because you can't not feed children and you need to keep them warm to stop them getting poorly.

"We puddle in one room on the really hot days so we only have one fan going. I expect similar in the winter with a space heater.”

Mayor Dave Hodgson said “It is terrible to read how people are having to make such difficult choices. We need urgent action from the government in order to support our residents. Neither the current Prime Minister nor the two leadership candidates have committed anywhere near the support that is needed to help people.”

Many of the responses focussed on reducing energy usage with the energy price cap expected to rise by 70% in October. Residents said they are worried they will not be able to heat their homes in winter. Others said they had to reduce their car usage because of the record high fuel prices, meaning some were missing out on seeing relatives who live further away.

And they have had to stop spending on nice things such as eating out, days out for the children, holidays and media and leisure subscriptions.

One said: “I buy less and less every week as I can’t keep up with the rising costs anymore. An already difficult and challenging life is becoming more depressing.”

Mayor Dave added“We are currently working on schemes that will help our most vulnerable residents stay warm this winter, which we will be able to announce in the coming months. Local government finances are also incredibly stretched but we are doing everything we can to help people that need it most. Critically, the government must also step up to ensure everyone can stay warm and are well fed this winter.”