Bedford Next to shut permanently in "another blow to town"

Next in Midland Road is to shut up shop next week in another bitter blow to the town centre landscape.

And although reports on social media claim all staff will be relocated to the Interchange Retail Park store with no job losses, it’s another big empty shop on Bedford’s main drag.

In a matter of years, shoppers have seen BHS, Marks & Spencer, River Island, Debenhams and Beales all leave Bedford – either through relocation or administration.

The Next sign

And only the YMCA and B&M have filled two of those stores.

Bedford Today approached Next for comment earlier this week. However, a sign in the window does confirm it will close on Saturday, September 3 at 6pm.

And while many concerned Bedford shoppers took to social media to vent, councillor Henry Vann vowed the council is working with the landlord’s agent as well as applauding the arrival of B&M.

And he urged people to shop at Bedford’s “many independent stores” and enjoy the town’s “growing diverse and vibrant offer”.

Next in Midland Road

One resident said: “The once flourishing town is almost dead.”

While another added: “Another blow to the town. Wake up Bedford council, it will be like a wild west ghost town if allowed to continue.”

Many shoppers were also concerned as they struggle to get transport easily to the Interchange Retail Park.

One shopper said: “It’s not easy for everyone to get to the retail park. Me being one of them as I don't drive. Taxi fares are too much for me.

"Bedford isn't the same anymore.”

Councillor Vann, portfolio holder for town centres and planning, said: “It is obviously disappointing that Next will be vacating their Midland Road unit. We are actively engaging with the landlord's agent around any potential new occupiers who we understand may commit to a longer, more secure lease in the unit.

“Our many independent stores offer an outstanding, unique and personalised shopping experience, alongside the national chains.

"The recent arrival of B&M in the town centre continues to benefit footfall in this area.

"We will continue to invest in the borough’s town centres to support our growing diverse and vibrant offer beyond retail-only – this includes a local plan and planning policy which prioritises town centre growth.

"Whether it be through the £22.6 million Bedford Town Deal secured working with partners across the borough, the £1.76 million High Street Heritage Action Zone project or a vast number of other activities we either directly or indirectly support, we will continue to promote our wonderful town centre.

“If you haven't visited the town centre recently, then I would highly recommend a short wander through our arcades, up the High Street, down Midland Road, and across to the riverside through the Harpur and Howard Centres to try some of the new businesses on offer.”

Only last year, Bedford Today revealed how a new Next store was opening at Interchange Retail Park

It had moved from its previous location to the much larger former Toys R Us site.