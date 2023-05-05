Streets across Bedford will be closed this weekend as people come together to celebration the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

He will be officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, in Westminster Abbey, along with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. It has been nearly 70 years since the last coronation in 1953, when Queen Elizabeth was crowned in the same abbey.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In royal fashion, there will be a weekend packed with free, fun events in Bedford for all the family to mark the historic occasion. Read more about what’s on here.

Royal bunting hands along the procession route on The Mall (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Use our searchable table in this article to find out what streets will be closed and when.

Advertisement