News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
7 hours ago King Charles and Prince and Princess of Wales greet crowds on the Mall
1 hour ago Local elections 2023: Full results as Tories suffer early losses
2 hours ago Singer pulls out of Coronation Concert due to illness
2 hours ago Fire breaks out on London underground
4 hours ago Virgin Media customers report outage
7 hours ago Covid ‘no longer global health emergency’ - is the pandemic over?

Coronation street closures: Here are all the roads in Bedford borough that will be closed for street parties to celebrate King Charles III's coronation

Bedford gets ready to party

By Laura Hutchinson
Published 5th May 2023, 16:53 BST

Streets across Bedford will be closed this weekend as people come together to celebration the coronation of His Majesty King Charles III.

He will be officially crowned on Saturday, May 6, in Westminster Abbey, along with his wife, Queen Consort Camilla. It has been nearly 70 years since the last coronation in 1953, when Queen Elizabeth was crowned in the same abbey.

In royal fashion, there will be a weekend packed with free, fun events in Bedford for all the family to mark the historic occasion. Read more about what’s on here.

Most Popular
Royal bunting hands along the procession route on The Mall (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)Royal bunting hands along the procession route on The Mall (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)
Royal bunting hands along the procession route on The Mall (Photo by SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images)

Use our searchable table in this article to find out what streets will be closed and when.

Related topics:Charles IIIBedfordWestminster Abbey