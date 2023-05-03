Excitement is building in the run up to the King’s Coronation on Saturday with a whole host of activities to mark the historic event taking place over the bank holiday weekend.

Bunting and decorations are going up in preparation for the numerous street parties being held across the borough. But don’t despair if there's not a party in your street as you can join a right Royal extravaganza in the Harpur Centre, Bedford, to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Love Bedford King’s Coronation Celebration event, takes place from 10am to 3.30pm on Saturday, May 6, with attractions including a craft market, balloon modelling, face painting, plus free rides for children on the Tea Cups mini fairground ride with bubble machine. There will also be live entertainment and a chance to vote in the Love Bedford Coronation Window Display Competition with a chance to win a £50 Love Bedford voucher. The deadline for entries is May 14. Find details here.

Join celebrations to mark the the King's coronation as Bedford gets ready to party

A spokesman said: “The Love Bedford Team welcomes visitors to Harpur Square to celebrate King Charles III Coronation. It will be a lovely family-friendly day to make memories and have some fun.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further details are available on the Love Bedford website here

Other Coronation themed events include:

Coronation Trail Free Event

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bedford Council is inviting children and their families to explore the town by following a Coronation trail map in a free event to celebrate the King’s Coronation, which runs until June 4.

Coronation crafts

Join in royal craft-making events at Bedford Central Library on May 6 and 7, and Kempston, Putnoe, Bromham and Wootton libraries on May 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Mill, Bromham

Watch the King's Coronation live on a big screen, from 11am to 3pm, on Saturday, May 6, followed by Paddington the film.

Elstow Playing Field Association Family Picnic

Sunday, May 7, from noon to 4pm. Join celebrations at a village picnic with fun activities including face painting, stalls, music and prizes for the best homemade crown competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wilstead Jubilee Centre and Playing Fields

Monday, May 8, from noon to 4pm. People are invited to bring a picnic, blankets and chairs to enjoy fun events including music, bouncy castle, food and drink.

Coronation Party in the Park

Join celebrations to mark the King’s Coronation and Tibbs Dementia Foundation’s 10th anniversary event on Monday, May 8, at Four Seasons Cafe, Mowsbury Park in Wentworth Drive. The foundation’s Music for Memory Group offers an afternoon of music and singing from 1pm to 5pm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

King Charles III’s Coronation, Cople

Celebrate the coronation at the Sports and Social Club, in Grange Lane, Cople, on Saturday, May 6 from 11am to 11pm. Start the day with an IPA and breakfast bun and then watch the Coronation ceremony on the big screen. Visitors will also be able to enjoy the flower festival at the church from noon. The event also includes a picnic in the park, barbecue, music quiz, fancy dress competition, and live music throughout the day and at the Five Bells pub.

King’s Coronation Family Fun Day and Craft Fayre, Stewartby

Join celebrations from non to 5pm on Saturday, May 6, at Stewartby Village Hall for fun events including stalls, children’s rides, face painting and make a crown competition.

Advertisement

Advertisement