Children's half-term events moved to Harpur Suite after Bedford Library flooded
There was a water leak, causing extensive damage
By Clare Turner
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Due to last night’s flooding (Monday), Bedford Central Library will now not open tomorrow (Wednesday) as well as today.
A whole host of children's activities were scheduled for half-term and have now been moved to the Harpur Suite.
Advertisement
Advertisement
As Bedford Today revealed earlier, there was a leak last night, causing extensive water damage and workers were trying to get power back up
In a tweet from the council, it said books can be returned to Harpur Suite which is also being used as a warm space.