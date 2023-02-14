News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV

Children's half-term events moved to Harpur Suite after Bedford Library flooded

There was a water leak, causing extensive damage

By Clare Turner
3 hours ago - 1 min read

Due to last night’s flooding (Monday), Bedford Central Library will now not open tomorrow (Wednesday) as well as today.

A whole host of children's activities were scheduled for half-term and have now been moved to the Harpur Suite.

As Bedford Today revealed earlier, there was a leak last night, causing extensive water damage and workers were trying to get power back up

Bedford Central Library and the Harpur Suite next door
Most Popular

In a tweet from the council, it said books can be returned to Harpur Suite which is also being used as a warm space.