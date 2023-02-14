Bedford Central Library is closed today (Tuesday) due to flooding last night.

The council has confirmed repairs are currently being carried out to get power back up after the water leak – but that the mobile library is around, should you need to return items.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “There has been significant flooding overnight at Bedford Central Library. Work is being carried out to make the necessary repairs and ensure the premises are safe. We are sorry that the library is unable to open.

Bedford Central Library

“Kempston and Putnoe Libraries are open and staffed from 10am to 4pm today, in addition to the LibraryPlus hours at Bromham & Wootton.

“The Mobile Library is around Bedford today and customers can return items borrowed from Bedford Central on it.”

