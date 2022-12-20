Residents at Blakelands Lodge care home in Marston Moretaine had a visit from the Salvation Army which came to collect Christmas toy donations.

Each year, the Salvation Army collect new and unwrapped Christmas presents to distribute to children who might not otherwise receive one.

This year, staff and residents from Blakelands Lodge – operated by Ideal Carehomes – were determined to offer their support by asking their neighbours to donate Christmas toys, which could be dropped-off at the home on Gee View.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: ‘We are very grateful to Blakelands Lodge for supporting our Christmas Present Appeal.”

Sheena Croston, the regional director at Blakelands Lodge, said: “We hope that by supporting the Salvation Army’s Christmas Present Appeal this year, we have helped those who may be struggling this Christmas.