Captain Tom's family ‘repeatedly benefitted’ from ‘mismanaged’ charity, investigation finds

An investigation by the Charity Commission into The Captain Tom Foundation found repeated instances of misconduct and/or mismanagement by his family, who set up the charity in his name.

The report, published today, is highly critical of the conduct and action of Captain Tom’s daughter – the former trustee and CEO Hannah-Ingram-Moore, and former trustee Colin Ingram-Moore, her husband.

It says the pair – who are now disqualified from serving as charity trustees – were responsible for a “pattern of behaviour” which saw them repeatedly personally benefitting from their involvement in the charity.

And it says the public would “understandably feel misled” to learn that sales of Captain Tom’s autobiography have not benefitted the charity – despite statements implying donations from sales would be made to the foundation.

Hannah Ingram-Moore and her late father Captain Tom Moore (Photo: Getty Images)

Captain Tom Moore became famous across the globe for a sponsored walk up and down his Marston Moretaine driveway, which raised £38.9m for NHS Charities Together. The national hero was knighted by the late Queen Elizabeth II.

The Captain Tom Foundation stopped taking donations in July 2023 amid controversy surrounding an unauthorised spa pool building at the family’s home.

David Holdsworth, CEO of the Charity Commission, said: “Captain Sir Tom inspired a nation and reminded us what service to others can achieve even in the most challenging of times. His determined fundraising efforts, and the incredibly generous public response, brought a smile and hope to many of us during the pandemic. We should remember his achievements and how grateful NHS Charities Together is for the £39m he raised for the causes they support.

“Sadly, however, the charity set up in his name has not lived up to that legacy of others before self, which is central to charity. Our inquiry report details repeated failures of governance and integrity.

“The public – and the law – rightly expect those involved in charities to make an unambiguous distinction between their personal interests, and those of the charity and the beneficiaries they are there to serve. This did not happen in the case of The Captain Tom Foundation. We found repeated instances of a blurring of boundaries between private and charitable interests, with Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore receiving significant personal benefit. Together the failings amount to misconduct and / or mismanagement.”

The inquiry, which was opened in June 2021 also criticises:

> Public statements made by Mrs Ingram-Moore regarding her involvement in setting her salary for the role. The inquiry concludes that it might have been technically accurate for her to state that she was “not offered” a “six-figure salary”, as the Commission blocked the initial salary request, and no formal offer was made to her prior to the regulator’s authorisation of a lower salary. However, the inquiry found these assertions were disingenuous, as it saw written evidence that she had statedthat her expectations were for a £150k remuneration package.

> Mrs Ingram-Moore retaining £18,000 for judging and presenting an award named after Captain Tom. While she claims she undertook the engagement in a personal capacity, the inquiry does not agree and found no evidence that supports her position. Mrs Ingram-Moore committed the charity’s resources to the event without the non-conflicted trustees’ knowledge or consent.

> The handling of intellectual property rights owned by the Ingram-Moore family but offered to the charity for its use without appropriate agreements in place, which led to confusion and possible financial losses to the charity.

> The Ingram-Moores’ use of the charity’s name in an original planning application for spa pool building on their private land, which also implied the building would be used by the charity. Central Bedfordshire Council later ordered the building to be torn down.

The report is also critical of the charity’s unconflicted trustees, who it finds did not always have sufficient oversight and control of the administration of the charity.

But it notes that their ability to manage conflicts of interest was limited by the failure of the Ingram-Moores to inform them of potential conflicts of interest as these arose, and concludes the non-conflicted trustees are responsible for mismanagement but that this did not warrant any further regulatory action.

The Captain Tom Foundation has been approached for comment.

Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore said the inquiry was "unjust and excessive".

In a widely-reported statement, they said: "True accountability demands transparency, not selective storytelling. We remain dedicated to upholding Captain Sir Tom's legacy and want the public to know, that there has never been any misappropriation of funds or unauthorised payments from the charity's bank account, by any member of our family."