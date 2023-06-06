News you can trust since 1845
Calling all Bedford people: Is there a man in your life who deserves a reward this Father's Day?

They could win a year’s free family membership at one of the town’s leisure centres
By Clare Turner
Published 6th Jun 2023, 12:51 BST
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 12:58 BST

Have you got a man in your life who deserves a treat this Father’s Day?

Maybe it’s your husband or your dad or even a father figure in your life – doesn’t matter – and if you nominate him, he could win a year’s free family membership to one of Bedford’s leisure centres.

Which means he could choose from John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, Kempston Pool, Oasis Beach Pool, Robinson Pools & Fitness – or Mowsbury Golf and Squash Centre, if he’s a golfer.

Fancy a year’s free family membership to one of Bedford’s leisure centres?Fancy a year’s free family membership to one of Bedford’s leisure centres?
Fusion Lifestyle, the charity which manages all those leisure facilities, wants to hear your stories.

Anthony Cawley, CEO, said: “We know father figures come in lots of different guises and we welcome nominations for any special men in your life.”

To submit your nomination, visit the Fusion Father Figure website and enter by June 14.

