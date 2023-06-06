Calling all Bedford people: Is there a man in your life who deserves a reward this Father's Day?

Have you got a man in your life who deserves a treat this Father’s Day?
Maybe it’s your husband or your dad or even a father figure in your life – doesn’t matter – and if you nominate him, he could win a year’s free family membership to one of Bedford’s leisure centres.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Which means he could choose from John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, Kempston Pool, Oasis Beach Pool, Robinson Pools & Fitness – or Mowsbury Golf and Squash Centre, if he’s a golfer.
Fusion Lifestyle, the charity which manages all those leisure facilities, wants to hear your stories.
Anthony Cawley, CEO, said: “We know father figures come in lots of different guises and we welcome nominations for any special men in your life.”
To submit your nomination, visit the Fusion Father Figure website and enter by June 14.