Calling all Bedford people: Is there a man in your life who deserves a reward this Father's Day?

They could win a year’s free family membership at one of the town’s leisure centres

Have you got a man in your life who deserves a treat this Father’s Day?

Maybe it’s your husband or your dad or even a father figure in your life – doesn’t matter – and if you nominate him, he could win a year’s free family membership to one of Bedford’s leisure centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Which means he could choose from John Bunyan Sports & Fitness, Kempston Pool, Oasis Beach Pool, Robinson Pools & Fitness – or Mowsbury Golf and Squash Centre, if he’s a golfer.

Fancy a year’s free family membership to one of Bedford’s leisure centres?

Fusion Lifestyle, the charity which manages all those leisure facilities, wants to hear your stories.

Anthony Cawley, CEO, said: “We know father figures come in lots of different guises and we welcome nominations for any special men in your life.”