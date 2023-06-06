If you’re fed up with buying dad socks or aftershave for Father’s Day, Bedford’s Brewpoint has got a prize money can’t buy.
This year, you can rack up some serious son or daughter points and win your dad a priceless gift.
The lucky dad will get to design and name his own beer – meeting with the head brewer. He will then savour his amazing creation with his nearest and dearest at Brewpoint’s Taproom with a meal for four on the house.
Not only that, but you’ll also win a case of 24 Brewpoint beers to give to him on Father’s Day – so he can start the tasting process right away.
To enter, all you have to do is head over to Brewpoint’s Instagram @brewpointuk and follow the instructions on the Father’s Day competition post.
But be warned – closing date for entry is midnight on Wednesday, June 14.