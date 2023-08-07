News you can trust since 1845
Calling all Bedford people: Can you help pick up and deliver groceries and prescriptions for the needy?

It’s completely flexible and can do done at times and locations that suit you
By Clare Turner
Published 7th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST
Updated 7th Aug 2023, 13:19 BST

Do you have some time to spare to help vulnerable people in Bedford?

If so, NHS and Care Volunteer Responders would like to hear from you as it is urgently calling for 100 volunteers to collect and deliver food shopping, prescriptions and essential items.

What a plank: Police shame Bedford driver for transporting this load
100 volunteers are neded in Bedford (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)100 volunteers are neded in Bedford (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)
It’s completely flexible and can do done at times and locations that suit you and is managed through the GoodSAM smartphone app.

Called Community Response and Pick Up and Deliver, it was initially launched during the pandemic.

Sam Ward, deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service – which delivers the service – said: “Just giving a couple of hours, at a time that suits you, can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of local people across Bedford.”

You can sign up here

The availability of tasks will depend on the demand in each area.

Recruitment is open now but the activities will begin in the coming weeks.

