It’s completely flexible and can do done at times and locations that suit you

Do you have some time to spare to help vulnerable people in Bedford?

If so, NHS and Care Volunteer Responders would like to hear from you as it is urgently calling for 100 volunteers to collect and deliver food shopping, prescriptions and essential items.

100 volunteers are neded in Bedford (Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Advertisement

Advertisement

It’s completely flexible and can do done at times and locations that suit you and is managed through the GoodSAM smartphone app.

Called Community Response and Pick Up and Deliver, it was initially launched during the pandemic.

Sam Ward, deputy CEO of Royal Voluntary Service – which delivers the service – said: “Just giving a couple of hours, at a time that suits you, can make a real difference to the health and wellbeing of local people across Bedford.”

The availability of tasks will depend on the demand in each area.