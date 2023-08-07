Needless to say, they were reported

The unsafe load (Picture courtesy of Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit)

Oh dear, oh dear – this Volvo driver certainly wasn’t thinking when they took to the streets of Bedford.

Needless to say, officers from Beds, Cambs & Herts Road Policing Unit stopped them, reported them and organised other means of transport.

In a post on social media, police said: “This is by no means an acceptable way of transporting a load. There is a likely chance of injury being caused to persons walking near the vehicle and/or the occupants.”

Though the response was from the public was far less forgiving.

One person tweeted: “What a plank.”

While another commented: “I thought this was quite good as it stops cyclists driving up your backside in built up areas.”