Bedford’s Royal Engineers Bridge – the steel pedestrian footbridge over the River Great Ouse behind Bedford Girls School – will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday (March 10) while emergency repairs are carried out.
Some of the deck planks which have deteriorated will be replaced as the council says they are unsafe.
The bridge – which is located between The Embankment and Cardington Road – carries pedestrians over the River Great Ouse behind Bedford Girls School.
This is the second time the bridge has been closed after the council found structural problems with the decking in October
The bridge should reopen by Saturday (March 11).
Councillor Charles Royden, portfolio holder for environment, said: “We thank residents for their patience while our contractor delivers vital emergency repairs to the Royal Engineers Bridge to make it safe for use once again.”