It will be shut Thursday and Friday

Bedford’s Royal Engineers Bridge – the steel pedestrian footbridge over the River Great Ouse behind Bedford Girls School – will be closed tomorrow (Thursday) and Friday (March 10) while emergency repairs are carried out.

Some of the deck planks which have deteriorated will be replaced as the council says they are unsafe.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bridge – which is located between The Embankment and Cardington Road – carries pedestrians over the River Great Ouse behind Bedford Girls School.

Royal Engineers Bridge

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bridge should reopen by Saturday (March 11).